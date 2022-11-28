Cheaper AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs with lower clock speeds are coming

Getting your hands on an AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU may soon become a much more affordable endeavour, as team red prepare to launch a batch of new processors at a lower price point. However, as you might expect, this reduction in cost comes at the expense of performance, as these new chips pack lower clock speeds and TDP.

Despite their less powerful specs, these new AMD Ryzen 7000 processors could be a great option for those looking to grab the best gaming CPU with the greatest balance of price and performance. Furthermore, their reduced TDP should make cooling them much easier if you don’t fancy installing an AIO cooler or custom water cooling into your PC.

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700, and Ryzen 5 7600 all share the same amount of cores, threads, and L3 cache as their X counterparts, according to listings made by French retailer PC21 (via momomo_us). While their boost clocks are within spitting distance of the more powerful chips, base clocks are much lower.

It remains to be seen how much these processors will set you back, and how the reduced clock speeds will impact frame rates in the best PC games. However, it’s likely that these AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs will still pack quite a punch.