Chicago area high school students donate 1,000 sweatshirts to

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago area high school students made a special delivery of clothing to a community center to help teens who are homeless.

They unloaded 1,000 sweatshirts at Lincoln Park Community Services, which provides housing facilities from Austin to Rogers Park, South Shore to Old Town.

The students collected the sweatshirts on Black Friday as a way to help others stay warm this holiday season.

The organizer said he’s really proud of what these kids are doing.

The students say they want to draw attention to the problem of teen homelessness.

Studies show that in Illinois, nearly 40,000 public school students experience homelessness each school year, but their struggles are often hidden from their friends and teachers.