Categories
US

Chicago area high school students donate 1,000 sweatshirts to



Chicago area high school students donate 1,000 sweatshirts to

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago area high school students made a special delivery of clothing to a community center to help teens who are homeless. 

They unloaded 1,000 sweatshirts at Lincoln Park Community Services, which provides housing facilities from Austin to Rogers Park, South Shore to Old Town. 

The students collected the sweatshirts on Black Friday as a way to help others stay warm this holiday season. 

The organizer said he’s really proud of what these kids are doing. 

The students say they want to draw attention to the problem of teen homelessness. 

Studies show that in Illinois, nearly 40,000 public school students experience homelessness each school year, but their struggles are often hidden from their friends and teachers. 



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.