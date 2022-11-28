China’s Covid infections drop for the first time in more than a

Covid control workers disinfect an area in Beijing on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, where a day earlier locals had gathered to protest stringent Covid measures. Kevin Frayer | Getty Images News | Getty Images

BEIJING — Mainland China reported the first decline in daily Covid infections in more than a week on Monday. The country said local infections, mostly asymptomatic, totaled 38,421, down from a record high of 40,052 reported for Sunday, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. The last time the daily case count fell from the prior day was on Nov. 19, the data showed. Local infections fell in Guangdong and Chongqing, two of the hardest-hit regions in the latest Covid wave. No new deaths were reported. But the capital city of Beijing saw infections rise Monday from a day earlier, as did Shanghai, albeit at a far smaller scale. Shanghai Disneyland said it would suspend operations from Tuesday, after briefly reopening Friday. Universal Beijing Resort remains open. There was no indication of new protests on Monday. Over the weekend, students and groups of people across China held public demonstrations to protest the country’s stringent zero-Covid policy.

Security has tightened in areas where protesters had gathered in Beijing and Shanghai, according to social media. Some social media reports said police were checking locals’ phones in Shanghai for foreign apps that can’t be accessed in the mainland without a VPN. China’s official nightly news broadcast Monday did not mention the unrest, but included a segment calling for unity around the current Covid measures. The broadcast also emphasized how the government was maintaining health services and delivery of daily necessities to people in lockdown. The purpose of the measures is to minimize Covid’s impact on the economy and society, claimed an op-ed Tuesday in People’s Daily, the Chinese Communist Party’s official newspaper. The article firmly ruled out the idea of relaxing controls. Stringent Covid controls this year have weighed heavily on business activity and economic growth in China. As of the third quarter, national GDP had grown by 3% year-on-year, far below the official target of around 5.5% set in March. As of Monday, 25.1% of China’s GDP was negatively affected by Covid controls, according to a Nomura model. That’s above the prior peak of 21.2% recorded in April during the lockdown in Shanghai. “The rapid increase in public discontent over the lockdowns over the past weekend may further cloud the road to reopening,” Nomura analysts said.

