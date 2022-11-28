Christmas in the Village is Saturday in Cobden

COBDEN — Come to Cobden and stroll the unique downtown while enjoying an old fashion Christmas celebration. Holiday bazaars and other activities highlight a variety of events that climax with a presentation of Christmas lights in the village’s downtown park.

The Technology Learning Center, 111 S. Appleknocker, will host a hospitality table featuring Christmas goodies from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Other activities are planned in the facility.

The Union County Historical and Genealogy Society will sponsor a display at its Resource Center, 103 N. Appleknocker (the former Medical Clinic), 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The display will feature Santa postcards, antique train sets and vintage space toys. The event is free and open to the public.

The Union County Museum, 117 S. Appleknocker, will also be open. During the weekend through Dec. 17, the Cobden Christmas Shop is open in the museum on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 1-4 p.m. Friday afternoons are by chance. The Cobden Christmas Shop is the primary fundraiser for the Union County Historical and Genealogy Society, an all-volunteer organization that owns and operates the Union County Museum. For more information, call 618-893-2865, 618-893-2567 or 618-893-2067.

An art display will be conducted at the Presbyterian Church, 103 N. Jefferson. Local artists will be featured at the exhibit.

Bazaars featuring holiday decorations, gifts, crafts and homemade treats will be offered at the Union County Museum’s Christmas Shop, the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Hall and the Apostolic Lighthouse Church.

St. Joseph Church will serve a selection of soups for lunch from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Several shops will have open houses. They are Cobden Village Shops/Packrats Paradise, Wine Trail Mercantile and Midwest Peculiar. The Iron Whisk, Little House of Tacos and Colors N Spices will be in operation.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will appear at the downtown park shelter from 1-3 p.m. Carolers will start performing in the afternoon and tour the town. The Cobden School Band will perform a Christmas concert near the downtown shelter starting at 4:15 p.m.

The celebration will conclude after the band concert with the presentation of the Christmas lights at the shelter.

For more information, visit cobdenil.com or contact Cobden Village Hall at 618-893-2425. A schedule of the events will be available at the Union County Museum and at all activities.