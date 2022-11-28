Christopher Aleo and the meeting with the governor of Musandam:

The complex does not only include a residential part: to make your stay even more pleasant, there are also plans to build a top-class restaurant offering Italian and international cuisine.” — Aleo Christopher

LUGANO, SWITZERLAND, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — There are places in the world that are unique in their beauty and distinctiveness: the Musandam peninsula is certainly one of them. Its flowers and landscapes are so special that they have earned this exclave of the Sultanate of Oman the nickname ‘Norway of Arabia’.

Such a level of beauty just over an hour’s drive from an equally famous and exclusive place like Dubai could not escape a future-oriented innovator like Christopher Aleo, CEO of the iSwiss banking and insurance group.

Aleo had the pleasure and honour of being received for talks by His Excellency the Governor of Musandam, Ibrahim Bin Saeed Al Busaidi, during which the financier outlined his ambitious project to enhance the Musandam peninsula in terms of tourism.

A valorisation that, as emerged from the interview, can never disregard the protection of the country’s characteristics and natural beauty. Therefore, an eye will always be kept on the environmental sustainability of tourist flows to leave the uniqueness of landscapes and places untouched.

With this in mind, the project backed by Christopher Aleo, which is expected to go public by February 2023, envisages the construction of 73 premium properties, with finishes and safety levels equal to the highest standards currently required by building regulations.

In addition, the villas will be equipped with all the most advanced energy and water consumption efficiency systems, which means that they will be self-sufficient from these points of view.

The complex does not only include a residential part: to make your stay even more pleasant, there are also plans to build a top-class restaurant offering Italian and international cuisine.

In addition, all useful services will be available to make everyday life easier for tourists, including a daily cleaning service and a dedicated fast laundry service – everything you need for a dream holiday.

And, to complete this ‘Thousand and One Nights’ offer, there is also the possibility of using a spa service, with dedicated beauty therapies: everything for an absolutely relaxing holiday.