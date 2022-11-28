City Winery Boston Celebrating 5th Anniversary With Diverse

City Winery Boston, celebrating its 5th anniversary, announced a series of new shows over the next several months that showcase the diverse entertainment offerings at one of the city’s premiere venues. It’s a lineup of programs that includes chart-topping singer-songwriters, a brunch celebrating the extraordinary musical catalog of Disney, and comedy from the Emerald Isle. Tickets are on sale now at citywinery.com/boston.

December 9, the holiday season gets off to a unique musical start when The Slambovian Circus of Dreams brings A Very Slambovian Christmas live in concert. “Like a snowball full of heart and unabashed beauty with songs of hope and resistant joy,” according to Jambase.com, the show has a rootsy psychedelica that hints at Dylan, Bowie, Neil Young, The Beatles, Incredible String Band, The Waterboys, and Jethro Tull

December 28, 29 & 30, Madeleine Peyroux takes over the Mainstage for 3 shows as part of her Careless Love Forever Tour. Her breakthrough debut album Dreamland in 1996 elicited comparisons to Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald. In the 25 years since, Peyroux has curated 9 albums singing everything from jazz standards and covers of Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohn, and The Beatles to her own original compositions; sold-out world-wide tours; and been named the coveted BBC International Artist of the Year

Will Evans & Barefoot Truth “come out of hibernation” for two New Year’s Eve shows (December 31, 8pm and 11pm) welcoming in 2023 with the sounds of folk, rock, jazz, and reggae, and lyrics full of unbridled optimism. Barefoot Truth is a symbol of genuine independent music success. Their dedicated and ever-expanding grassroots following, including over 50 million streams on Spotify and Pandora, has been built one listener at a time. Touring for several years before ultimately going “into hibernation,” as the band describes, Barefoot Truth has shared bills with the likes of Crosby & Nash, Rusted Root, and members of Dispatch.

An early highlight on the 2023 schedule for music fans of all ages, will be Disney Brunch with The Little Mermen on Saturday January 21 at Noon. Hailed by BuzzFeed and Time Out New York as the premiere Disney cover experience, The Little Mermen have won praise from none other than Disney.com and composer Alan Menken himself. The band’s repertoire covers all 80+ years of the Disney canon, including favorites from The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins, Frozen and Encanto, performed in full costume with band members dressing up as characters from the films.

Dubbed “a modern-day guitar hero” by Rolling Stone, Ariel Posen brings The Solo Tour to City Winery Boston on Tuesday, February 14. A long-time member of The Bros. Landreth, Posen’s music occupies the space between genres; a rootsy sound that nods to his influences-heartland rock & roll, electrified Americana, blue-eyed soul, R&B, and Beatles-inspired pop.

Friday, February 24, composer and pianist BLKBOX, brings his dexterous arrangements and melodic scores to audibly illustrate experiences of his own and his community’s, across pivotal moments in American history. His unique high-energy performance is culturally reflective and seeks to entertain with a live piano based performance combining classical and hip-hop in a genre-defying experience.

The Irish Comedy Tour brings the party atmosphere of a Dublin pub and combines it with a boisterous, belly-laugh band of hooligans to City Winery’s Mainstage on Sunday, February 26. The group’s comedians and musicians, whose ancestors hail from the Emerald Isle, include Detroit native Derek Richards; Washington D.C. born Patrick Garrity; Ohio’s Michael Malone; Nova Scotia’s Damon Leibert; and from Inchicore, a suburb of Dublin, Ireland’s Derrick Keane.

Saturday March 4, City Winery Boston presents An Evening with Vanessa Carlton as part of her Future Pain Tour. Since bursting on the scene with her debut single “A Thousand Miles,” singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton soared to the top of the Billboard charts and garnered multiple Grammy nominations, though that song is only a small fraction of the body of work and artistic identity she’s developed since then, ever evolving and growing as a performer and songwriter.

The Krasno Moore Project, a collaboration between Eric Krasno. a founding member of Lettuce and Soulive, and Stanton Moore, a founding member of Galactic and Garage-a-Trois, is on the Mainstage at City Winery Boston Tuesday March 14. Through their work with their respective bands, Krasno and Moore have crossed paths and shared the stage together countless times over the past 25 years. Last spring at the New Orleans Jazz Fest these two established artists discussed the possibility of working together on a more regular basis with a consolidated project in mind. The result is both a record and live show featuring a collection of songs covering the works of Amy Winehouse, Nina Simone, Billie Eilish, Sharon Jones, H.E.R, Kacey Musgraves, Brittany Howard, Peggy Lee, and Aretha Franklin.

Singer, songwriter, and actress Morgan James, described by the New York Times as “A phenomenal talent whose feel for classic soul music is bone deep,” comes to City Winery Boston on Saturday April 1. Morgan recorded her debut solo album of original R&B, Hunter in 2014 and followed that up with Reckless Abandon in 2017. She has also co-produced and starred in an all-female concept recording of Jesus Christ Superstar titled She Is Risen; a full album cover of the Beatles’ iconic White Album to celebrate the 50th anniversary; and Morgan James Live, A Celebration of Nina Simone.

Carsie Blanton comes to City Winery Boston on Saturday April 29 performing songs that encompass a wide range of genres, from sultry pop to punk-tinged Americana. Whether alone with her electric guitar or fronting her four-piece “handsome band,” Carsie delivers every song with an equal dose of moxie and mischief, bringing her audience together in joyful celebration of everything worth fighting for. Inspired by artists including Nina Simone and Randy Newman, Carsie Blanton is a songwriter with hooks, chutzpah, and revolutionary optimism.

City Winery was founded in 2008 by Michael Dorf to deliver a unique combined culinary and cultural experience to urban wine enthusiasts. Each City Winery offers intimate concerts, food and wine seminars, private event spaces, upscale dining, and a fully functioning winery. Today, in addition to Boston, City Winery has physical locations in New York City, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Hudson Valley.

City Winery Boston is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston. For tickets and information on all shows, visit citywinery.com/boston.