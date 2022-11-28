Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for November 28th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of November 27st, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County

Sheena is a beautiful young female Great Pyrenees. She is a medium size girl, has been fully vetted and her shots are up to date. For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Tyra is an adult medium size female domestic shorthair. This beautiful girl is litter box trained, fully vetted, shots updated and will be spayed before heading to her new home.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Sawyer is an adult neutered male Domestic shorthair. He was definitely not up to any mischief when he jumped into the kitchen window of a foster and decided he wanted to be an absolute love bug.

He is a big boy with a bit of a cougar face, but is a sweet and gentle soul! He perks up when you come into the room and will roll over and look at you with his sweet eyes so you simply must give him love and attention! He is a guy who loves to nap and curl up next to you for a night in or while you work.

He can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Phantom is a gorgeous fluffy 6-month-old male. He was born shy and remains somewhat shy. He gets along well with other cats. He will need a slow introduction into a new home environment. Phantom is fully vaccinated, dewormed, felv/fiv tested, and neutered.

To meet this beautiful fluffy boy, contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a 17-month-old female Labrador mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, keeps her kennel clean, and just absolutely loves people. She loves walks and being outdoors.

She does well with other dogs but she does have a lot of that young puppy energy so an active family and a large yard to play in would be perfect for this amazing girl. Someone willing to keep working with her and keep her challenged and active will be wonderful.

Come meet this sweetheart through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ayer is a super adorable adult female PitBull Terrier mix. She is house-trained, spayed, current on vaccinations and does well with children, and enjoys the company of other dogs. She does require a cat-free home.

She is so eager to please and lives for affection. She is working on some small separation issues and is very safe and comfortable in a travel kennel where it’s snug and dark. She likes it somewhat covered on stormy days and if you leave her in it and play music in the background, she will be fine.

She does have a lot of energy so supervision around young children would be advised. She loves playing with a ball and could run for hours! A yard for her to exercise in would be fantastic! Please give this girl a chance.

She can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee at 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Teddy is a young neutered male Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix, weighing only 9 pounds. This handsome boy is friendly and affectionate and loves to give kisses. Teddy is smart and very high-energy. He loves playing with small dogs. He is almost 100% potty trained. Teddy is fully vetted, chipped, and heartworm-negative. He will require a fenced-in yard.

You can find Teddy through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Simba is an extremely handsome 2–3-year-old Pit/Mastiff mix and he is still looking for his forever family. This sweet boy might look intimidating purely due to his size but don’t let that fool you, he is an absolute love bug! He is great with kids and can be around other dogs but his size might be a bit much for some dogs so for now, he needs to be the only pet in the home.

Hopefully, as his confidence grows, he might be able to have a friend to run around and play with in the future. He is fully vetted and would love a family willing to give him time and patience as he adjusts to his new surroundings.

If you are looking for that special new family member, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm at 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Felicia is one girl you won’t want to say “goodbye” too! She’s a gorgeous 3-month-old girl with sunflower eyes. She loves attention, playtime, and snuggles. She has been fully vetted, has lived with other cats, kids, and respectful dogs, and would do well in any household.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on her and all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Bobby is a charming senior male Basset Hound. He has been vetted and aside from being a bit of an older guy he is in great health, neutered, and house-trained. Bob The Basset is good with other dogs, cats, and children.

His hunting days are over and Bob just wants to live the retirement life of napping, slow walks and mealtime…. hey, who wouldn’t love that!!! He will make someone a wonderful, easy-going companion. If you think Bobby will be a great addition to your life, you can contact the rescue.

For more details: Call 931-801-1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing