‘Classic chic’ – Zara Tindall turns heads in £265 white dress

Zara and Mike have been pictured together in Australia after the royal flew down under to greet her husband as he left the I’m A Celebrity camp. Yesterday, November 28, the royal couple spent the morning watching the show’s final, before heading to Sea World, along with their three children. Zara looked summery in a white dress.

Zara and Mike took their three children, Mia, eight, Lena, four, and Lucas, one, to the theme park on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Mike donned a navy blue t-shirt and matching shorts, which highlighted his I’m A Celebrity weight loss – the result of three weeks of jungle rations.

Meanwhile, Zara looked stunning in a summery white dress.

The dress’ bodice replicated a shirt, featuring a wide collar and two chest pockets. There were also buttons running down its centre.

