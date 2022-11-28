Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: What Netflix would want

Is it too early to start having some discussions about a Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date? We recognize that some out there may think so. The Ralph Macchio series debuted season 5 on Netflix more than two months ago and since that time, there’s been all sorts of discussions about what the future could hold here.

First and foremost, we should remind everyone that technically, there is no official renewal yet, but we almost consider it a foregone conclusion. The only reason we’ve got some hesitancy here at the moment is because of the fact that this is Netflix, and they do have a history of canceling shows earlier than some people would want. Technically the Karate Kid follow-up has been on the air for a good while, but it feels like less time since there were a lot of people who weren’t fully on-board at the beginning.

The biggest reason why the streaming service is probably not hurrying to get renewal news out there is because they’re 100% aware that season 6 won’t be premiering for a while anyway. Both the cast and creative team have been working on some other stuff as of late, and it would be next year regardless before everyone was able to get back together again. This is one of the reasons why it’s possible we don’t see new episodes until early 2024, even if we’d love to have more of them sooner.

Would this projected date be all that terrible for Netflix? Not really, especially when you consider how it may be setting them up for one of the biggest years that they’ve ever had. Consider for a moment that in the first several months of 2024 they could have the Karate Kid follow-up and then potentially Squid Game season 2 — there is also a chance that we could get the end of Stranger Things at some point that year, though this is far from confirmed at present.

