Control Station announced advancement of its cloud strategy with the company’s enrollment in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network.

Control Station Expands PlantESP Delivery Options Through AWS Partnership

Nov. 1, 2022 – Control Station announced advancement of its cloud strategy with the company’s enrollment in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network. The partnership enhances Control Station’s options for deploying its PlantESP solution in cloud-based environments, and it positions the company to capitalize on AWS’ continued growth as the dominant provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions.

In its 2020 Cloud Computing Survey, IDG found that as much as 87% of enterprise business strategies implemented within the manufacturing sector relied on the cloud. The report further clarified that most implementations were limited to storage, disaster recovery, CRM, ERP, and other applications not directly linked to production processes. More recently in August 2022, Wipro Limited reported that manufacturers are now moving production-related processes to the cloud in an effort to future-proof their infrastructure. The global cloud computing market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% and exceed $1.5 Trillion by 2030. Similarly, sales of Control Station’s PlantESP solution have grown at a CAGR in excess of 46.1% since 2018.

“PlantESP was designed to connect to all industrial data sources and to integrate with analytic and visualization tools using a fully documented REST-API,” shared Dr. Bob Rice, Control Station’s vice president of Engineering. “PlantESP is ideally suited for secure deployment in the AWS cloud along with other cloud computing environments where large data lakes are being stored and complex analytics are being performed.”

Control Station is an emerging leader in the area of plant- and enterprise-wide process analytics and optimization. The company’s PlantESP equips process manufacturers with the most advanced analytics for proactively identifying issues that negatively affect production throughput and efficiency. Recent innovations in state-based analytics further distinguish the company’s flagship solution from other control loop performance monitoring offerings. PlantESP has been successfully deployed in a variety of cloud-based environments, including those that support multisite and multinational customers as well as those residing within AWS’ environment. PlantESP monitors the performance of production facilities located in 26 countries.

“For years Control Station has successfully deployed and supported solutions in the cloud, including both private-cloud and AWS’ environments,” commented Rick Bontatibus, the company’s vice president of Global Sales. “This partnership assures that future development practices and deployment procedures meet AWS’ standards for highly secure and scalable solutions. What’s more, it simplifies the path by which existing AWS customers can capitalize on our best-in-class capabilities.”

AWS is a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc. that provides on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. The AWS Partner Network is a global community of partners that leverages programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings.

About Control Station

Control Station empowers process manufacturers to increase production efficiency and throughput. The company’s software-based solutions actively monitor and optimize plant-wide control loop performance.



The company’s products are both highly innovative and award-winning. PlantESP is the leading CLPM solution for identifying and isolating issues that negatively affect control loop performance. Control Station’s portfolio of LOOP-PRO products is recognized as the process industry’s leading solution for PID controller tuning. It is the only controller tuning software that accurately models oscillatory and noisy process data.



Control Station’s solutions are licensed to leading process manufacturers worldwide and they are available direct from Control Station and through its network of distribution partners. The company is headquartered in the United States.