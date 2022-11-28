‘Couldn’t Love This More’ – American Tennis Legends Hysterically

Many American tennis players recently shared their astonishment over the Japanese footballers’ and their fans’ behavior at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Fans and players alike were amazed at the Japanese players’ locker room. With its admirable actions, the Japanese football team and their fans in the stadium won the hearts of many footballers and tennis players.

The players had left their locker room spotless and appealing. This comes after Japan shocked the world by defeating Germany 2-1 in the group stage of the World Cup. Many fans and high-profile personalities in the tennis world shared their love and admiration for the wonderful gesture all over social media, and among them were several notable names in the tennis world.

The 2003 US Open champion, along with others, admired the behavior of Japan’s men’s soccer team

The Japanese football team had made an effort to tidy up its locker room, as the towels were folded and the locker room’s floors were brushed clean after their post-match celebrations. The images of the locker room went viral. Many tennis legends like Andy Roddick shared their admiration and respect for the team on Twitter. He tweeted,” I couldn’t love this more.” Other retired players like James Blake and Ivan Ljubicic also chimed in with their thoughts. While Blake replied to Roddick’s tweet, “Remind you of atp locker rooms at all?”, the renowned ex-player and coach Ivan Ljubicic answered his query. He tweeted, “Of course. Before the tournament”.

The team had not only left the room looking spotless, but they also left behind many origami cranes and a note of gratitude in Arabic and Japanese.

The FIFA’s official Twitter handle shared that the Khalifa International Stadium’s locker room was as spotless as it could be. FIFA also added that Japanese supporters had taken their time to tidy up in the stands too after the game. Many fans mocked the ATP locker rooms in their tweets.

Japanese supporters, who are renowned for their post-match cleanup efforts, kept up their custom. Following their team’s 2-1 victory, Japan supporters remained in the stadium’s stands to pick up trash after celebrating their victory.

Another tennis legend also shared her appreciation

Martina Navratilova, the legendary former tennis player, had also recently expressed her amusement at the Japanese men’s football team on Twitter. Navratilova is one of the most active users of social media, especially Twitter.

The 1970s and 1980s saw Navratilova rule women’s tennis. She held the Open Era records for both singles and doubles victories with 167 and 177, respectively.

