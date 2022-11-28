Countryfile’s Adam Henson shares update from hospital after

Explaining his injury, he told the BBC host: “I had a friend who happened to be around on the farm, he wanted to take my foot out of the hitch. I said, ‘no leave it there!’

“Otherwise I probably would’ve bled to death. You know I’m on my own on the farm, predominantly you’re trying to rush a job on, that’s when accidents happen.”

While Andrew was recovering, Emma told Adam that they have good friends on neighbouring farms that came by and helped when she needed them.

She said: “Without them I would have been quite lost.”

