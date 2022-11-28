Covid-struck Kym Marsh is allowed to miss a week, says Joanne





Guys! Blackpool has come and gone. We only have one more themed week left and then it’s the semi-final! It doesn’t seem five minutes since the launch show. I was sat there last night thinking of all the other celebrities we’ve seen and, one by one, have been knocked out of the competition. But let’s not dwell on that. There’s still four more glorious weeks of Strictly magic to enjoy.

Always a Tough One Blackpool is always a tough week to follow. There's so much hype and building up around it. Everyone brings their A game to Blackpool. Whenever I danced at Blackpool throughout my competitive years, it always took a while to get over. In theatre we call it the post-show blues and it's hard to get the same fight and enthusiasm back straight away…and yet I think they did!

Kym Obviously our Kym was missing as she had Covid. The rules are she can miss one week but not two. Such a shame as she had Couple’s Choice this week which is always a good one for the celebs. More free and more fun. But I’m sending her the best wishes and can’t wait to see her back next week.

Charleston or Quickstep? A little mention to Will here, who came out with a smashing Charleston. The music and style was not your traditional Charleston at all. It was so fast so hats off to him not only for doing a fantastic job, but for having to practise that for a week! His stamina must be incredible!

Did The Right One Go? Again, I was shocked with Fleur in the dance off. For a non-dancer the Rumba is one of the harder dances, if not THE hardest dance. I thought she really pulled it off. Ellie T has been an absolute star in this series. She has been Miss Personality and one of the most improved. I have LOVED watching her journey and her partnership with Johannes is one of my favourites. However, it was her time to go unfortunately…even though I'm very sad about it.