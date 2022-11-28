Cristian Garin is a married man, ties the knot with girlfriend

Cristian Garin is a happy man as he tied the knot with his girlfriend Melanie Goldberg over the weekend.

The duo got hitched in the beach resort town of Zapallar in Chile’s Petorca province in the Valparaiso region on November 26. The civil wedding ceremony, which was a non-religious affair, was attended by the pair’s family and friends.

Garin and Goldberg were a happy sight as they celebrated their big day by singing and dancing with their loved ones. The adorable couple shared the highlights of their wedding with fans on social media.

“I love you forever. 26.11.22,” Cristian Garin’s wife wrote in an Instagram post.

It is speculated that the Chilean No. 1 ranked tennis player started dating his wife in early 2021 and he posted his first picture of them together in March of that year. Since then, the pair haven’t shied away from sharing posts dedicated to each other on social media.

Cristian Garin’s 2022 season