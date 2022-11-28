Cristiano Ronaldo plays outrageous shoulder pass at World Cup





Cristiano Ronaldo has impressed supporters at the World Cup after his outrageous shoulder pass almost created the opening goal for Portugal in their game against Uruguay. The 37-year-old perfectly cushioned the ball for William Carvalho but the midfielder lacked composure and fired over.

Portugal went into the match against Uruguay knowing a win would be enough to secure their place in the knockout rounds of the competition. The tournament in Qatar is highly likely to be Ronaldo’s last chance of getting his hands on the World Cup trophy as a player, meaning it has taken on even more importance than usual. It did not take long for the legendary forward to impress in his side’s second match of the tournament. The former Manchester United star controlled a Nuno Mendes throw in perfectly into the path of Carvalho in the third minute but the midfielder could not keep his volley down and the chance was missed. Ronaldo had taken an important role in Portugal’s opening game win over Ghana last Thursday. The 37-year-old won and converted a penalty to open the score to set his side on their way to a nervy 3-2 win. He won FIFA’s player of the match award for his role in the match which meant he had to attend the post-match press conference.

He desperately tried to avoid questions relating to his recent exit from Old Trafford as he looked to focus on Portugal’s victory. “It is important we won,”he said, shaking his head at the mention of United. “It was a week that finished this chapter. It is closed and now I want to start on a good foot. We started here, we won. I want to help my team and all the rest of the squad. “This was a beautiful moment – my fifth World Cup. It is very important to win. We know in these competitions, the first match in crucial. But, also, the world record, the only player to score in five World Cups makes me very proud. The team made a good result in a tough game.”

Ronaldo's future has become a major topic of conversation over the course of the tournament after his departure from Old Trafford was announced last Tuesday. The two parties came to the decision by mutual consent in the aftermath of his tell-all interview with Piers Morgan.