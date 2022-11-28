Cyber Monday Deal: Xbox Controllers Get Big Discounts

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

The current incarnation of Xbox wireless controllers are easily the best in the history of the console brand. Featuring an extremely ergonomic shape and numerous small touches that enhance their ergonomic design, these controllers are durable, reassuringly comfortable, and can easily last you through a marathon gaming session before they need a recharge.

For Cyber Monday, first-party and third-party Xbox controllers have been discounted, allowing you to grab them for excellent prices. Not just great for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S gaming, you can also use all of these controllers on PC.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, the more premium offering with cutting-edge components, is also on sale right now, with some retailers even throwing in a free game to sweeten the deal. In addition to the Elite Series 2, there are a few other premium third-party controllers up for grabs at big discounts.

For the regular Xbox wireless controllers, we’ve listed the standard Carbon Black version below alongside several of its colorful variants. These include the delightfully bright Pulse Red, elegant Robot White, and eye-catching Electric Volt, while newer and more complex versions are also below. The Lunar Shift and Mineral Camo models do cost a little bit more, but they boast a finish that stands out from anything else attached to your console.