Daria Saville reacts to husband Luke Saville backing her for

Daria Saville was gleeful as her husband – Australian tennis player Luke Saville – raved about her progress in the 2022 season.

Luke Saville recently took to social media to back the Russian-born Australian tennis player, who is nominated alongside Serena Williams, Tatjana Maria and Donna Vekic in the “Comeback Player of the year” category at the WTA awards.

“Starting the year outside 600 and finishing 54 and couldn’t play the last month of the season. (Daria Saville). Absolute no brainer!” he firmly declared.

Daria Saville couldn’t hold back her happiness after seeing her husband’s support, and responded by saying:

“Husband hyping me up :D”

The former World No. 20, who suffered numerous setbacks in 2020 and 2021 owing to an Achilles injury, was ranked outside the top 600 at the start of 2022. The determined player, however, revived her form as she cruised through numerous qualifiers to make the main draw of the WTA tournaments.

The 28-year-old became the lowest-ranked player in the history of the Miami Open to make the quarterfinals. She additionally made the quarterfinals of the Abierto Akron Zapopan, the Round of 16 in Indian Wells, the semifinals at the Citi Open and was the runner-up at the Granby Championships. She, however, suffered yet another injury at the Japan Open and had to call time on her 2022 season prematurely.

“Just makes sad and makes me not wanna go through it all again” – Daria Saville on suffering injury at Japan Open