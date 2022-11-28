Categories
Business

Dave Grohl Hid Behind Stevie Wonder Because He Was so High During

In 2015, Dave Grohl was at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, waiting to join inductee Ringo Starr on stage. The ceremony was long, though, so Grohl joined Miley Cyrus and Joan Jett upstairs, where they smoked weed. Not long after, a bewildered and very high Grohl went onstage to sing “With a Little Help From My Friends” with Starr and a number of other musicians. He said that he was so overwhelmed, he attempted to hide behind Stevie Wonder.

Dave Grohl holds a guitar and stands in front of a microphone.
Dave Grohl | John Shearer/Getty Images

Dave Grohl got high before he was supposed to take the stage with Ringo Starr

After performing “Cherry Bomb” with Jett, Grohl stepped away from the ceremony. 

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.