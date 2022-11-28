Davy Jones Felt The Monkees Might Overshadow The Beatles

The Monkees‘ Davy Jones thought “A Little Bit Me, a Little Bit You” might have prevented one of The Beatles’ songs from hitting No. 1. In addition, he thought the Prefab Four might outlast the Fab Four. Notably, the other members of The Monkees had a different reaction to The Beatles.

The Monkees’ Davy Jones | Express/Express/Getty Images

Davy Jones felt The Monkees strayed too far from their formula with 1 album

Andrew Sandoval is the author of The Monkees: The Day-by-Day Story of the 60s TV Pop Sensation. During a 2021 interview with Rolling Stone, he revealed Jones didn’t like the idea of the Prefab Four changing up their formula, such as when the band took a more active role in the creation of the album Headquarters. “Even after Headquarters was completed, they go to Canada and he calls the album their ‘ego music,’” he said.

Sandoval compared Jones’ reaction to Headquarters to Mike Love’s reaction to one of The Beach Boys’ albums. “It’s like Mike Love and Pet Sounds in a way,” he said. “I’m not putting it on the same level, but it’s a similar thing.”