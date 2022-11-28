DC Needed 4 More Movies Before Justice League

DC’s big-screen Justice League could have had a bigger impact had Warner Bros. released four solo movies beforehand. Watching DC’s most famous superheroes assemble for the first time in live-action is a huge cinematic event, but it also requires a great deal of planning. The crossover event needs to feel worthy of the characters’ efforts, and ideally, each of them should receive their fair share of attention. Of course, setting the foundations for future sequels and spinoffs is a huge bonus.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

While the original plans for the DCEU didn’t need to copy the MCU’s formula, they also didn’t have to rush towards an Avengers-level movie after only three of the Justice League’s members were introduced. DC could have slowly build up towards Justice League with an independent feature-length introduction for each member. This way, Justice League could have focused on fleshing out the League’s conflict with Steppenwolf. And if releasing the team-up movie soon was a priority, the DCEU could have set up Cyborg’s inner conflict in Justice League before his own solo movie, which could have dealt with the aftermath of Steppenwolf’s failed invasion and the discovery of the Mother Boxes. Before that, however, other solo movies like Man of Steel and Wonder Woman would have strengthened the franchise ahead of Justice League.

Related: The DCU Now Needs To Pick A Side In The Justice League Canon Debate





Man Of Steel 2

Justice League was preceded by two Superman-centric movies, Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, these three movies skipped over a big part of Superman’s arc. After Man of Steel established Superman as a character who barely finished finding himself as a superhero, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice skimmed through his heroic deeds in the form of a montage sequence. Before the credits rolled, Superman had already fought Batman and Lex Luthor, met Wonder Woman, and died at the hands of Doomsday. Then, Justice League resurrected him, and without facing any other villains, Superman joined the Justice League and saved the world from Steppenwolf in his third appearance.

Being the face of the DCU, Superman deserves a more detailed evolution — even more so if his character arc involves his origin story, death, and resurrection in such a short span of time. A Man of Steel sequel could have solved this problem, or at least mitigated it. With a villain that helps Superman mature in between crossover events, more time to connect with the audience, and more time to establish himself as Earth’s protector, a hypothetical Man of Steel 2 could have given Superman’s death and subsequent resurrection in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League more emotional weight. While Iron Man 2 isn’t a fundamental part of the MCU, it at least allowed viewers to acquaint themselves more with Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man before The Avengers. Of course, Henry Cavill’s Superman is almost a direct opposite of Downey’s Iron Man, but in terms of attention to character development, Man of Steel 2 could have done something similar.

The Batman

Similarly, Ben Affleck’s Batman could have benefitted from a solo movie after Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Bruce Wayne’s battle with Superman did a good job hinting at the Dark Knight’s backstory without the need for a feature-length origin story and also set up an understandable moral conflict between the World’s Finest. However, jumping from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice to Justice League without a deeper look at Batman is the same mistake as rushing through Superman’s story, as Ben Affleck’s Batman ended up changing his moral stance too quickly between movies. Although there are many Batman movies that have already explored different aspects of the character, leaving the DCEU’s Dark Knight as a supporting character is still a disservice to such a key Justice League member.

Like Matt Reeves’ The Batman, Ben Affleck’s unmade The Batman had the chance to expand Bruce Wayne’s story and link it to a fresh version of Gotham City. Had it been released before Justice League, this Batman spinoff could have showcased the Dark Knight’s troubled morality between the brutal crime-fighting methods he used after losing Robin and the change of heart he experienced after losing Superman. With Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke putting him to the test (and possibly killing someone close to him), perhaps Batman’s wish to bring Superman back would have felt more natural in Justice League.

Related: Every Confirmed Villain Ben Affleck’s Batman Has Fought In The DCEU

The Flash

Ezra Miller’s Flash is perhaps the character who could have benefited the most from a solo movie set before the events of Justice League. In both versions of Justice League, Barry Allen is a novice vigilante among veteran superheroes. Barry’s super speed gives the Justice League the edge they need to defeat Steppenwolf, but he’s still too young and inexperienced to face Steppenwolf and star in a multiversally complex event like Andy Muschietti’s The Flash immediately afterward. A solo movie for the Flash could have given Barry Allen his first full-fledged encounter with the Speed Force and a chance to prove his worth as a superhero. Most importantly, an early look at Barry Allen’s grief over his mother’s death and his father’s incarceration would have made the upcoming The Flash pack a bigger emotional punch when Barry attempts to reunite with his mother.

Besides, a Flash solo movie could have explored the rich lore of Flash’s corner of the DC Universe, which Justice League and 2023’s The Flash don’t have enough time to do. Flash has an iconic gallery of villains and supporting characters, as well as a complex relationship with time travel and the Speed Force itself, not to mention his relationship with other speedsters like Jay Garrick. So far, Hollywood’s superhero genre has lacked a speedster-centered blockbuster, so ignoring Flash’s unique potential before jumping straight into a DC multiversal event comes off as a missed opportunity.

Aquaman

Aquaman’s role in Justice League didn’t need much prior context, but a solo movie would have elevated his participation in the team. James Wan’s Aquaman followed Arthur Curry’s role from lone wolf hero to King of the Seven Seas. Had Aquaman been released before Justice League, it would have highlighted how big of a threat Steppenwolf actually was, as Aquaman would have already had the precedent of leading all of Atlantis’ sea life against their previous king all by himself. With a fully established roster of Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, Flash, and Aquaman, Justice League could have focused on integrating Cyborg as the heart of the conflict between the team and the Apokoliptians. And considering Aquaman‘s critical and commercial success, it’s safe to say that Jason Momoa’s rugged hero could have singlehandedly raised expectations for a proper Justice League movie.

Next: What Henry Cavill’s Superman Return Means For DCEU Justice League 2