Debbie McGee addresses infamous Paul Daniels age gap jibe

She added that she had got through bad days – including the comedown after her previous stint on Strictly Come Dancing was over – by doing things to help other people.

Debbie recalled that her husband had been equally conscientious about putting the work in for an important relationship.

On one occasion, when the pair had been working seven days a week on the legendary magic shows they created as a duo, Paul had still found a way to secretly snare a day off for her – and he then took her to Paris for a romantic lunch.

“Other men hated him because he did all sorts of things which were just so wonderful!” she joked.

Recalling another romantic gesture, she added: “He said ‘I wish I’d never married you and then we could do it again!'”