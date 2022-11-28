Dec Donnelly’s true feelings about Matt Hancock ‘exposed’

Matt finished third, behind runner up Owen, but it was Lioness Jill who took home the win as Queen of the Jungle, relinquishing the crown from last year’s winner, Emmerdale actor Danny Miller.

The 35-year-old footballer was ‘speechless’ following the announcement of her win, telling Ant and Dec: “I can’t believe it,” after they revealed she and Owen had received over 12 million votes from the public.

Jill has walked away with the crown after winning over the hearts of the nation during her time on the show.

Her sense of humour and relatable personality made her a fan favourite from the offset.

