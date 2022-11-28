Did You Know a Bunch of Louisiana Folks Work on TV’s Yellowstone?

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again. Louisiana is chock full of talent when it comes to the television and film industry and quite a few folks from the Bayou State have worked on both hit TV shows Yellowstone and 1883.

I’m guessing you already figured out Louisiana’s own Tim McGraw from Delhi made our list for his work as James Dutton in 1883. But he’s not the only Louisiana native to find themselves working on one of Taylor Sheridan’s smash TV shows.

Lainey Wilson – Baskin, LA

Meet Lainey Wilson, an up-and-coming country music singer from Baskin, LA who is new this season on Yellowstone. She’s kind of a big deal. Not only did she just win a CMA Award for New Artist of the Year, but she also scored Female Vocalist of the Year honors, which is pretty much unheard of!

Ethan Lee – Amite, LA

Ethan Lee is a real-life farrier/horse trainer from Amite, LA and he came to the Yellowstone family and later, the 1883 family, reluctantly. You can read about this Louisiana cowboy’s journey to Hollywood here.

Gabriel ‘Gator’ Guilbeau – Baton Rouge, LA

Have you heard the story of Gabriel “Gator” Guilbeau? You can see him pop up from time to time as he feeds the Dutton clan on Yellowstone, but he actually feeds everyone on set. You might remember this Baton Rouge boy from the famous grilled octopus scene with John Dutton.

Yvonne Boudreaux – Baton Rouge, LA

Louisiana’s own Yvonne Boudreaux is a graduate of both St. Joseph’s Academy and LSU Baton Rouge with a degree in architecture. But she’s also done quite a bit of work in both TV and film, including serving as the art director for both Yellowstone and 1883.

Nancy Breaux – Baton Rouge, LA

Here’s Louisiana’s own Nancy Breaux seeking cover on set in a camera truck. Not only is she from the Bayou State, but she also went to LSU and teaches film classes at the New Orleans Video Access Center in Baton Rouge… that’s, of course, when she’s not holding down script supervisory duties for 1883.

Daniel Kleinpeter – Baton Rouge, LA

This guy is Daniel Kleinpeter and he’s a graduate of Catholic High School in Baton Rouge. Daniel worked as a production assistant on Yellowstone before stepping up as an assistant director in 1883.

James Landry Hebert – Lafayette, LA

Last, but certainly not least, we have James Landry Hebert of Lafayette, LA who has appeared in all 10 episodes of 1883 thus far as a cowboy named Wade. Hebert studied theater at LSU and is known for his dedication to environmental activism and humane horsemanship.

