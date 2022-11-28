Disney set to lose at least $100 million with ‘woke’ movie flop

Disney’s new computed animated movie Strange World, which cost $180 million to make, is set to lose at least $100 million after not even making $20 million on its Thanksgiving opening weekend.

The studio, which in recent years has opted for straight-to-Disney+ releases for Pixar movies Luca and Turning Red, has faced criticism from some fans for the new movie, which stars Jake Gyllenhaal.

The film about a family of explorers has been accused of trying to educate children about sexual preferences through Jaboukie Young-White’s gay main character and their teen romance.

Many on social media have claimed that the film is an example of “go woke, get broke”. A similar accusation was made of Pixar’s Lightyear, a fellow Disney kids’ movie which featured a lesbian kissing scene.

