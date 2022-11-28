Do you support axing of Andrew’s taxpayer-funded security? POLL

Prince Andrew is said to be “furious” with Government ministers after being told that his taxpayer-funded security guard will be removed, despite being stripped of his royal patronages and military titles in January this year. The Duke of York’s annual security bill is said to amount to around £3million. But do you support the axing of this? Vote in our poll.
Andrew is currently escorted by police guards when he leaves the grounds of the royal estates in Windsor but this round-the-clock protection is set to end in mid-December, meaning he will be forced to fund security himself.
Reports suggest he is looking to appeal the decision, with a source telling the Sun on Sunday: “He is going to write to the Home Office and the Met Police to complain about losing his taxpayer-funded security.”
Andrew’s demand for state-funded security is likely to cause a backlash as Britain faces a cost of living crisis and soaring bills.
One senior Labour MP said: “I know he has a title, but that doesn’t mean he is entitled to taxpayer-funded protection. I know families who don’t know if they will be able to afford their kids’ Christmas presents this year.”
Recent reports claim that Charles and Andrew had “emotional and fraught” conversations in Scotland before the Queen’s death over his role in the Firm. A source claimed Charles told his brother there would be no hope of a comeback under his reign.
An insider told the Mail on Sunday earlier this month that Andrew was left “tearful” and “utterly bereft” at the outcome.
They said: “Andrew was totally blindsided. He is utterly bereft. He always believed there was a way back. Andrew was extremely close to the Queen and tried to raise the issue of his return to public life many times with her.
“Naive as it may sound, he always had hopes of regaining his position as a senior Royal. At the meeting, Charles told him that he can go off and have a good life, a nice life, but that his public life as a Royal is at an end. He was told: ‘You have to accept this’.”
