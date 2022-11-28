Documentary on NI women’s football team to premiere at Belfast

A documentary celebrating the Northern Ireland women team’s qualification for the Uefa Women’s Euro finals will premiere to a select audience tonight.

orthern Ireland, who finished bottom of their group after three losses against hosts and eventual winners England, Austria and Norway, made history by qualifying for their first finals over the summer.

Now, the Irish FA have produced a 30-minute documentary called ‘Why We Dance’, which will premiere at Belfast’s Strand Cinema with players in attendance. Why We Dance goes behind the scenes during the finals in England and follows the players as they prepare for each group stage game.

IFA production team Andy McComb and Ciaran Quinn were behind the feature, which culminates in NI v England at a sold out St Mary’s Stadium.