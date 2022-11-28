DOD Office Launches Software Prototype Challenge for AI Test &

The Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office is seeking vendors to develop software prototypes for the Joint AI Test Infrastructure Capability project.

CDAO Test and Evaluation Directorate issued a call to industry notice on Nov. 21 in pursuit of AI technologies capable of object detection and computer vision classification.

The office’s test and evaluation directorate is building a software infrastructure to support trials of AI and machine learning adoption across DOD operations.

The goal of the JATIC program is to advance AI T&E and address out-of-scope testing issues such as natural language processing, systems integration, human-machine evaluation and performance monitoring.

Interested parties may register until Jan. 3, 2023. Selected vendors will have the chance to move their prototypes to the maturity and productionization phases.