Downton Abbey – Who owns Highclere Castle?

George and his family live in a part of the home while the rest is used as a venue for hire and is also open to the public.

George’s father Henry Herbert was allegedly close to the late Queen Elizabeth II who was his godmother.

Following the monarch’s death in September, George issued a statement which read: “My father was a personal friend of the Queen and they shared the same passion for the countryside, and breeding and racing thoroughbred horses.

“I have happy memories as a boy of Her Majesty coming to stay with my father at Highclere and visiting the mares and foals both at her stud by Kingsclere and on the estate.”