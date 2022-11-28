Categories
Dr Disrespect’s Call of Duty account suspended after he’s


Popular streamer Guy “Dr Disrespect” Breahm, who’s largely built his brand on playing and trashing Call of Duty in equal measure, has had his CoD account suspended for a week after being disrespectful in proximity chat. His connection to the series is not just streaming, but includes a stint at Sledgehammer Games in the early 2010s, during which he worked as a level designer on Advanced Warfare. As any viewer of his streams may know, Dr Disrespect is perhaps the ultimate exemplar of bro-hard culture: swearing and trash talk are a huge part of his brand and appeal.

Which of course is not a licence to behave however you will, though the streamer gives an “I’m not bothered” re-telling that makes clear he is probably quite bothered: the suspension was apparently for calling one or more players a “pussy”. An insulting term and a misogynistic one at that, though it also feels like a harsh thing to be banned for, though it is against Call of Duty’s new code of conduct which explicitly targets “derogatory comments based on […] gender identity”. Players must now agree to this document before playing any of the games.

Call of Duty: MW2's Code of Conduct.

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

“I should probably chill on this account champs,” Dr Disrespect says while playing Warzone 2. “I mean with the proximity chat. This is not even my account. They banned my other one for seven days for proximity chat use. Believe it or not champs.”

