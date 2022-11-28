Dutch debuts pet insurance in partnership with Pets Best

Dutch, a virtual veterinary care provider, has teamed up with Synchrony, a consumer financial services company, to offer Pets Best insurance to its annual veterinary care members.

“Through this partnership, we are deepening the way we support our members’ pets by providing a safety net in case of accidents that require immediate, in-person attention. This new offering demystifies the insurance process to make access to care simple and convenient – addressing pet owners’ needs in a modern way,” stated Joe Spector, CEO and founder of Dutch, in a company release.1 “Pets Best is an ideal partner for Dutch, as they help us further our mission to provide seamless, transparent, quality veterinary care to pet parents across the country.”

According to the release, Dutch improves access in most states to common veterinary needs with telemedicine, customized treatment plans, and prescription fulfillment. The addition of Accident Only insurance plans provided by Pets Best is an exclusive plan for pet owners with Dutch for affordable, virtual care solutions for emergencies and daily care.

“Pets Best understands that accidents happen – from a pet accidentally swallowing a new chew toy, to breaking bones and needing emergency surgery,” said Melissa Gutierrez, senior vice president and general manager, Pets Best, in the release. “The combination of Pets Best’s Accident Only insurance coverage and Dutch’s 24/7 virtual veterinary care means pet parents will have easy and convenient access to pet care and resources when they need them most.”