EastEnders fans ‘work out’ new owners of Queen Vic

@wattspanesar tweeted: “Can Sharon and Linda PLEASE run the Vic together when Mick leaves! #EastEnders.”

“I need Sharon and Linda running the vic permanently once Mick leaves! #Eastenders,” @lqvingsuki wrote.

@taylorswifteew added: “Sharon and Linda running the vic the dream team #EastEnders.”

“I hope they let Shirley and Linda run the Vic together, and don’t just hand it back to Alfie or Phil. (Ideally Sharon would be involved too, but fool me once and all that.) #EastEnders,” @josephfelldown shared.