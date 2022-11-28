‘Easy and simple’ tips for pensioners to save money this winter

Senior Railcards offer annual savings to get money off most rail fares, through a one-off payment.

A free bus pass is available is available at 60 in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and at state pension age in England.

Londoners can secure a Freedom Pass offering free off-peak travel on trains, tubes, trams and buses in the city.

Winter Fuel Payment

Those born before September 26, 1956, could get between £250 and £600 this year to help pay their heating bills.

The amount people will get includes a Pensioner Cost of Living Payment between £150 and £300.

The exact sum individuals get is dependent on one’s age and whether others in the household also qualify.