Element wins Scottish environment regulator testing job | MRW

Testing, inspection and certification company Element Materials Technology has been awarded a three-year extension to its contract with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) to support an audit of emissions monitoring.

This is used to measure the concentrations of pollutants emitted at industrial sites throughout Scotland and teams will work from multiple sites to perform testing on dust, acid gases, metals, mercury, dioxins and furans, PCBs and other materials.

Duncan Stewart, Sepa senior specialist scientist, said: “Element has performed professionally throughout our partnership, balancing communication with sites and Sepato ensure a successful delivery of work, which has been delivered to a very high standard. I look forward to working together again over the duration of our new contract.”

Element offers stack emissions testing, environmental inspection, and consultancy services.