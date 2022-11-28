Elk Slips On Icy Road While Being Chased By Wolfpack At

It was at this very moment… the elk knew it was done for.

Considering elk mainly only consume grasses, tree leaves, twigs, shrubs, bark, and anything of that nature, wolves don’t see elk as any threat at all. They see them as a five star meal.

In fact, according to WyoLife, Yellowstone National Park biologist Doug Smith said that wolves consume up to 2,156 elk in the park a year. In other words, wolves see elk as the perfect prey.

Just take a look at this video for instance.

Somebody driving down an icy road at Yellowstone National Park at night caught the insane footage of a pack of wolves chasing down an elk across the road.

You can see for a split second the elk loses its footing and slips on the icy road, and it appears that the wolf following the closest to it nearly got a piece of it in the process.

Like it or not, it’s the brutality of nature at its finest.

Needless to say, it would take a miracle for the elk to somehow escape this pack, as a wolf can run up to 47 mph, and an elk typically tops out at a max speed of 45 mph.

Not to mention, the elk is outnumbered six to one, so the odds are stacked pretty high against it.

Check it out: