Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe in tears reflecting on Strictly

Comedian Ellie Taylor and South African dancer Johannes Radebe were the latest pair to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing. When they appeared on Monday’s episode of It Takes Two, Ellie broke down in tears as host Janette Manrara played her a highlight reel from her time in the BBC competition. Johannes also got emotional as he reflected on his close friendship with Ellie.

“We’ve got the tissues there,” Janette reminded a tearful Ellie. “But they are tears of joy, aren’t they?”

Ellie, who was wiping away her tears, replied: “I can’t believe I did 10 dances live on television and I told myself throughout my life that I can’t dance.

“And to see that it’s just really nice.”

Johannes then started crying too as he said Ellie was the highlight of the series for him.

More to follow…

