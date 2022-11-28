Elvis left hidden damage at Graceland that fans can see on tour

During Elvis Presley’s 20 years living at Graceland, the star was not short of eccentric habits inside his Memphis playground. This was especially so in moments of enthusiasm and emotion, often involving a gun. Yet aside from firing bullets at TVs and toilets, The King also caused some damage with his karate moves, alongside a near miss involving a samurai sword.

Elvis was first introduced to karate during his US army service, which took place in West Germany during the late 1950s. The martial art became a lifelong obsession for The King, who would become an eighth degree Black Belt. In fact, his famous jumpsuits were based on his karate gi and the star would demonstrate his moves during live concerts. Aside from training at the local Dojo in Memphis, Elvis would also show off his skills to guests in the space by his front door at Graceland.

This was around late 1976 or early 1977, when the Japanese veteran arrived at Graceland’s gates. His samurai sword was accepted by Dick Grob, Elvis’ Head of Security, since The King was already in his pyjamas getting ready for bed.

Yet when the star managed to get his hands on the weapon, he waved it around wildly in the kitchen, until his guard jokingly pulled out his gun on his boss and told him to put it down. The sword was then placed in a drawer in Graceland’s Living Room where it is still housed to this day.