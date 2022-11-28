‘Emily the Criminal’ Starring Aubrey Plaza Is Coming to Netflix

Aubrey Plaza is top of mind thanks to The White Lotus Sicily, but before playing Harper in the HBO series, the Parks and Rec actor played the lead in Emily the Criminal. The Sundance Film Festival release came out in theaters in August 2022, but it’ll be available to stream on Netflix in December 2022. Find out more about Plaza’s Sundance Film role and when you’ll be able to watch Emily the Criminal on Netflix.
What is ‘Emily the Criminal’ about?
“You can’t make money any other way?” Emily the Criminal, produced by and starring the versatile Plaza, is a film that showcases how far someone will go to clear themselves of personal debt. When Emily uncovers an opportunity to make a lot of money fast by joining the dark underbelly of the scamming world, she seizes it. With $70,000 in student loan debt — an all-too-relatable plight — and a minimum-wage job, who wouldn’t consider joining a scam operation?