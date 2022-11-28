‘Emily the Criminal’ Starring Aubrey Plaza Is Coming to Netflix

*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}

Watch ‘Emily the Criminal’ on Netflix beginning Dec. 7

Emily the Criminal has been available to stream through video on demand, but Netflix subscribers will have access to the film starting Dec. 7, 2022. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 94% critical approval rating. As if that weren’t reason enough to tune in, Plaza’s performance is show-stopping.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet had the pleasure of screening the film at Sundance Film Fest 2022. Plaza, who is extremely popular right now thanks to her work in The White Lotus Season 2, does an incredible job making the audience feel like they can and should be rooting for her, no matter how skewed her moral compass is.

‘Emily the Criminal’ cast includes ‘Sons of Anarchy’ actor Theo Rossi

Plaza stars alongside Rossi in Emily the Criminal, who most will recognize as Juice Ortiz from the FX series Sons of Anarchy. More recently, Rossi has also had roles in Luke Cage and Army of the Dead.

Other actors you might recognize in Emily the Criminal include:

Bernardo Badillo

John Billingsley

Kim Yarbrough

Kara Luiz

Janice Sonia Lee

Wesley Han

Megalyn Echikunwoke

Brandon Sklenar

Ben Rodgers

