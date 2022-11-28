Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt has opened up about son’s heart

Does Emmerdale’s Paddy Kirk star Dominic Brunt have children?

The Emmerdale actor has two sons who he shares with wife and co-star Joanne.

They are Mickey-Joe and Danny Lee and while their exact ages aren’t known, it is thought the pair are both teenagers.

The famous couple rarely share photos of their children but Joanne did in the summer of 2021 when she and eldest

Mickey-Joe met some falcons at a birds of prey centre.

She wrote: “Date day with the birds (& my eldest boy)- couldn’t recommend @thirsk_birdsofpreycentre more for a great day out.”