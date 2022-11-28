England fans face World Cup fury as National Grid plot blackout

Wales’ opening World Cup game against the USA also proved a popular watch with the audience peaking at 13 million viewers. Both England and Wales will be going for the win with everything still to play for in Group B.

England sit top of the group on four points, with Iran in second on three and USA holding third on two. Wales are currently bottom with just one point and need to beat England to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.

England are all-but through already, however Gareth Southgate’s side will want to finish top of their group. A draw against Wales may be enough should Iran fail to beat the USA, but all three points for Southgate’s side would see them finish top regardless of the other match.