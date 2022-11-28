England star Marcus Rashford insists he wants World Cup penalty





Marcus Rashford says his brief cameos have left him itching to put his Euro 2020 misery behind him. “Everyone’s ready and I’m raring to go,” he said. “Everyone is ready to do their bit when they come on to the pitch and if they get an opportunity.”

England face Wales knowing that only a win will guarantee them top spot in Group B, Rashford is even ready to step up and take a penalty if required. The Manchester United striker was one of three who missed in the final shoot-out against Italy and it has been 16 months of injury since he had an opportunity to atone. It took him just three touches after coming on against Iran in the opening game to start that process – finding the back of the net before the announcer had even had time to say he had come onto the pitch as a substitute. “Yeah, that goal’s obviously been good for me,” he said. “I’m just happy to be enjoying my football and not have any injuries or niggles. It’s been good for me to meet back up with the lads after being away from them for such a long time. I feel like I’m getting there and I’m a lot closer than I was for the last year or 18 months. “It’s probably my happiness but a lot of it was linked to the injuries I was carrying. Even on good days for myself and good days for the team, when I had those injuries I just wasn’t enjoying it, I was always in pain obviously.

“I knew what the end goal was going to be and it’s difficult to manage. Once I had the surgery and recovered properly, I could put it behind me and move forwards, and that’s what I’ve been doing. I’m still working towards it, but I’m pleased with the steps that I’ve taken so far.” Rashford is certain, though, he has overcome one psychological step and he is ready to volunteer for spot-kicking duties if required. “You never want to miss a penalty,” he said. “As an individual, I’ve always been comfortable and I enjoy being in big moments so I’m hoping that we get to take another penalty in the tournament. I’m looking forward to it.”

Rashford also reacted to the torrent of boos that greeted the side following their disappointing 0-0 draw with USA last week. “It’s not a nice feeling but you don’t need fans to boo us to know we’ve not played as well as we could have,” he said. “It was a feeling that was mutual in that we could have done better. “And it’s not just the players that started. It’s the full group. It’s all of us. You do sometimes question whether you would have changed things in the lead up to a game but that’s natural because as players you want to win as many games as you can. “So when you don’t win, it’s disappointing but we can’t be so negative about it. We are in a good position in the group and we just need to go and win that game.” Southgate is expected to freshen things up and with James Maddison finally in full training, the England manager finally has his entire squad at his disposal, with all 26 players understood to have taken part in an entirely behind-closed door session at their Al Wakrah Sports Complex training ground.

