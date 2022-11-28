Expert – Approved Tips To Give Your Relationship A Fresh Start In

First of all, it is very important that the couple identifies what still persists

to be a problem between them, says our expert.

Your world is a happier place when you find that special someone. Being in a relationship with the one you love, that feeling of oneness is unmatched. However, relationships are hard to maintain. Running a relationship is never a smooth ride, it brings along its own challenges and at times, things fall apart.

It is hard to maintain a relationship but you can make it easier by addressing the problems, being there for your significant other or getting expert advice.

If you are someone who had a difficult time with your partner this year and wishes to give their relationship a fresh start in 2023, you have landed on the right page.

We spoke to Nishtha Narula, Lead – Counselling Psychologist, Program Manager – Fortis National Mental Health Programme, Fortis Healthcare shared some quick tips on how couples can resolve their issues this year and have a stronger relationship in 2023.

The expert said, “Most of us in relationships of any kind have some sort of disagreement, struggles, disappointments, grudges. At the same time, we cherish the memories that we make, the companionship, the understanding and the bond we share with the other person.”

Identify The Problem

“First of all, it is very important that the couple identifies what still persists to be a problem between them. Are there any unresolved grudges that haven’t been communicated or spoken about,” the expert shared.

Don’t Miss: How Not To Fall Out Of Love, Experts Weigh In

Maintain Transparency

“There needs to be a transparency between the two individuals where they talk about their emotions, thoughts and feelings. It is important to express how they feel about being in the relationship (tips to maintain long distance relationship), are they happy or unhappy or disappointed. Also, how they feel about how the other person treats them,” she added.

Communicate As Much As Possible

It’s imperative that the couple communicates about what they would like to change in their relationship. She said, “All these conversations should happen before the year ends because for the couple, the new year 2023 is almost the resonance of a new era, a new phase. All the positives, the memories you cherish, all the things that work for you, what you like about your partner, their strengths and weaknesses needs to be communicated.” (Signs you are getting breadcrumbed in your relationship)

Don’t Miss: 6 Topics You Must Discuss With Your Partner Before Marriage

The expert concluded, “Before 2023, remind yourself why you are in a relationship, what do you appreciate about your partner. Understand the foundation and bond you have with your partner. Almost make it a firm ground to build on and move on to the next year.”

Also Watch –

Did you like this article ?

Download HerZindagi App for seamless experience