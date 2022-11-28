FA Cup draw LIVE as Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool learn

The fixtures for the third round of the FA Cup are about to be decided, as the giants of English football enter the action against the plucky pretenders. Team across the lower reaches of the football pyramid have been battling out, with the hope of facing one of the top dogs as 20 Premier League sides are added to proceedings in the draw of 64 teams. Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are among though who will each be learning their fate.

The third round draw will take place between 7pm and 7.30pm on Monday, November 28 at Anfield, the home of last season’s FA Cup winners Liverpool.

The FA Cup third round will not take place until the weekend of Saturday, January 7, 2002, and the ties are expected to be played across the dates of January 6/7/8/9.

Winning clubs from the third round will collect £105,000 from the competition prize fund, before advancing to the next stage of the tournament.

