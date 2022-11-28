FA Cup third round draw: Man City play Chelsea, Manchester United

Manchester City will host Chelsea in English domestic cup competition again in the FA Cup third round, while Manchester United take on Everton and holders Liverpool welcome Wolves.

The teams faced each in the Carabao Cup in November and will meet again at the Etihad Stadium in early January.

Elsewhere in the draw, 14-time winners Arsenal – a competition high – go to League One Oxford United, while third tier promotion hopefuls Portsmouth go to Tottenham.

National League leaders Wrexham were given a Championship away day at Coventry City, while Chesterfield host West Brom and Boreham Wood get Accrington Stanley.

More to follow.

FA Cup third round draw in full

Ties to be played on January 6, 7, 8 and 9

Preston vs Huddersfield

Middlesbrough vs Brighton

Chesterfield vs West Brom

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Charlton or Stockport vs Walsall

Boreham Wood vs Accrington Stanley

Tottenham vs Portsmouth

Derby County vs Barnsley

Cardiff City vs Leeds

Brentford vs West Ham

Bournemouth vs Burnley

Coventry vs Wrexham

Norwich vs Blackburn

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

Luton vs Wigan

Oxford United vs Arsenal

Fleetwood Town vs QPR

Liverpool vs Wolves

Grimsby vs Burton Albion

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest

Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham vs Leicester City

Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City

Bristol City vs Swansea

Hartlepool vs Stoke City

Hull City vs Fulham

Crystal Palace vs Southampton

Millwall vs Sheffield United

Shrewsbury vs Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle

Manchester United vs Everton

Reading vs Watford

Ipswich vs Rotherham