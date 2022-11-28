Favorite Florida pit stop in Arcadia.

Leaving Southwest Florida by car, often requires hours of driving. Pit stops are inevitable and serve as inspiration for this travel series.

Favorite Florida Pit Stops looks at places to literally pull off the side of the road for a break and a bite while traveling on the state’s main corridors. I write about food and wine for several publications, and have a passion for mom and pop restaurants. I seek them out when on the road.

Pit stop in Arcadia

Arcadia may still be in Southwest Florida. However, depending on where you are traveling from, it fits my one hour minimum drive time before making a pit stop. U.S. 17 is a well-traveled route to central Florida and runs right through the historic downtown section of Arcadia.

Arcadia is a charming town in Desoto County that is a little southern AND a little western. The Arcadia Rodeo attracts cowboys from all over the country to compete for a spot in the national finals. That competition is held in Las Vegas.

The town is well known for its wealth of antique shops if you want to expand your pit stop beyond eating. Oak Street is a good one stop spot. It’s where you’ll find antique boutiques, the historic (1906) Heard Opera House and this great little deli.

Oak Street Deli is a casual spot known for its large selection of large sandwiches, including a noteworthy Cuban and a grilled Reuben. In addition, you’ll find southern classics like egg salad and chicken salad. Regulars rave about the side of macaroni salad and the coleslaw is pretty good too. Don’t skip the house made baked goods either. Not only is the food good, the service fast and friendly, it’s also a great place to get a second sandwich to go. You never know when you might need a snack and aren’t ready to stop again.

If you have any favorite Florida pit stops, let me know here.