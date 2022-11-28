Feel Like a Character on Yellowstone

If you are a fan of the hit TV show, “Yellowstone” on Paramount Network you can’t help but notice the clothes, western wear, and the boots that some of the main characters are wearing.

Many of those boots are from the Texas-based bootmaker Tecovas and if you want to feel like Jefferson White who plays Jimmy on the show with a pair of Tecovas boots then listen up, great news for Arkansas.

Based out of Austin, Texas Tecovas has just opened its first western retail store in Rogers, Arkansas with the Grand Opening slated for this weekend Dec. 2-Dec 3, 2022. All Tecovas boots are specially handcrafted and come direct from the boot manufacturer so you know you are getting the very best top-quality made boots.

Besides boots, the new store will also offer customers clothes and apparel, handbags, leather goods, and other western wear accessories. Complimentary boot shines are also available with past purchases and you can also personalize your purchase as well.

The new Tecovas store in Arkansas is one of 15 stores that will be built nationwide over the next several months.

Tecovas Grand Opening

The Grand Opening will be at 2203 S Promenade Suite 3140, Pinnacle Hills in Rogers with live music, cocktails, complimentary boot shines, and beverages. The first 50 folks to arrive on Friday Saturday and Sunday get a FREE custom Yeti Lowball, Tecovas canvas tote, and koozie.

So, get on the Yellowstone trail with Jimmy with this hot new trend of boot-wearing.

