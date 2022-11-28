Felipe Valls Sr., founder of iconic Miami restaurant Versailles,

Categories
MIAMI – The City of Miami is mourning the loss of a South Florida icon.

The founder of Versailles restaurant Felipe A. Valls Sr. has died.

Valls is credited with introducing the first ventanita to Miami, creating a walk-up window to drink Cuban coffee and swap stories.

Over its five decades in the heart of Little Havana, Versailles has been a signature spot for locals, tourists, politicians and celebrities alike.

Together with his son, Valls opened more than 40 restaurants, including La Carreta, Casa Cuba and La Palma.

Valls was 89 years old.

