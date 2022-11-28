Fern Britton’s ex Phil Vickery won’t tolerate ‘rubbish

He then revealed that during a solitary moment in lockdown, he opted to do his own dental work.

“I couldn’t get a dentist so I pulled my own tooth out with a pair of pliers – it took three nights,” he told a shocked Kaye.

He’s equally casual about his approach to work, explaining that when his stint on This Morning ends, he’ll retire from showbiz altogether, rather than seeking out new opportunities.

Phil joked, referencing a friend’s advice to him: “You don’t get the sack in telly – they just don’t phone you up anymore.”

However, he concluded: “I actually love [being footloose and fancy-free] to be honest. It’s great!”