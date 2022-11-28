First-time Black Friday shoppers share why they braved the cold

INDIANAPOLIS — While many stayed home to recover from all the turkey and stuffing they ate on Thanksgiving, others were out before sunrise for Black Friday shopping at Cabela’s.

At the Noblesville location, some even camped outside the front entrance starting at 8 p.m. Thursday.

“To save a couple bucks” — that was first-time shopper Warren Sims’ goal Friday.

He went shopping with his whole family, who finished up their Thanksgiving feast, took a power nap, and got in line at just after midnight.

A line 400-people-long wrapped around the building. Cabela’s Manager Chris Jordan calls the turnout “typical.”

“We try to have a lot of fun on Black Friday,” Jordan said.

It’s no secret: nowadays online shopping is as simple as a click of a button and Black Friday deals aren’t limited to just one day.

Still, Jordan says that did not stop crowds from coming in droves.

“We’re traditional. All of our cash lanes are manned. Customer service, greeted at the door. That all goes hand in hand. I think people still like that Black Friday hands-on feel,” he said.

That’s definitely the case for first-time shopper Connor Johnson.

He, his mom and grandma traveled from Muncie to Noblesville just for the occasion.

“We’re looking at some gun stuff for hunting. They got some good deals on ammo boxes and stuff. I got a couple of those. We’re going to go back and get some 20 gauge stuff for my guns,” Johnson said.