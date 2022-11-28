Five ACC Teams Headed to 2022 NCAA Championship

NCAA Tournament Bracket

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Five Atlantic Coast Conference volleyball teams earned spots in the 2022 NCAA Championship, announced Sunday night on the NCAA Selection Show, highlighted by Louisville earning a No. 1 seed.

ACC Co-Champion Louisville (26-2) earned the conference’s NCAA automatic qualification and is one of the four No. 1 seeds in the 64-team field. This season, the top 32 teams were seeded on a national basis across eight seed lines. Seeds one through four are one seeds, five through eight are two seeds, nine through 12 are three seeds, etc. Teams that were seeded No. 17 through 32 are the five, six, seven and eight seeds.



ACC Co-Champion Pitt (27-3) is a No. 2 seed, while Georgia Tech (20-7) is a No. 5 seed. The league saw two teams earn No. 7 seeds in Florida State and Miami. The ACC’s five top-eight seeds are the most of any conference.

Making their conference-leading 32nd appearance, the Cardinals will host Southern Conference Champion Samford (19-12) in their NCAA Tournament opener. Pitt welcomes Patriot League champion Colgate (24-5) in its 18th NCAA berth and seventh straight appearance.

Making its 12th NCAA appearance, Georgia Tech will head to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to face Horizon League champion Wright State (28-3) on Thursday, Dec. 1, and No. 7 Florida State (19-9) will take on Northern Iowa (26-7) in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Seminoles are in the field for the 24th time.

Miami will travel to Louisville, Kentucky, to take on Big 12 opponent Kansas (25-6) for the Hurricanes’ 11th time in the NCAA tournament.

The first and second rounds will be Dec. 1-3 on campus sites in a single-elimination first-round competition on ESPN+. Regionals will take place from Dec. 8-10, while semifinals will be held Dec. 16 on ESPN, times TBA. The National Championship will take place Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The semifinals and championship will be held in CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.