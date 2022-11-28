Florida woman, 76, killed in crash during test drive in Winter

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 76-year-old Davenport woman was killed Saturday when an SUV she was a passenger of during a test drive was struck by another vehicle on Cypress Gardens Boulevard, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred in Winter Haven around 5:42 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. The woman, identified as Jean Worme, was declared dead upon first responders’ arrival, according to a statement.

The 2023 Nissan Rogue that Worme rode in — driven by Clifford Worme, 86 — was attempting to pull back into a dealership when it was struck, the sheriff’s office said. The Nissan was heading east and turned left, entering the path of an SUV traveling westbound on Cypress Gardens Boulevard, the post states.

Mr. Worme suffered minor injuries in the crash while a dealership representative in a back seat of the vehicle was uninjured, deputies said. The driver of the SUV that struck the Nissan was also uninjured in the crash, according to the statement. All involved were wearing seatbelts, officials said.

Test drive in Winter Haven ends with #FatalCrash on Sat. (Nov26) at around 5:42pm. 76yr old passenger was killed as the 2023 Nissan Rogue she was in was pulling back into the dealership, and into the path of westbound SUV on Cypress Gardens Blvd. #PCSO pic.twitter.com/ItZOsPhctw — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) November 27, 2022

