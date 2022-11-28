Categories
US

Florida woman, 76, killed in crash during test drive in Winter


POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 76-year-old Davenport woman was killed Saturday when an SUV she was a passenger of during a test drive was struck by another vehicle on Cypress Gardens Boulevard, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred in Winter Haven around 5:42 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. The woman, identified as Jean Worme, was declared dead upon first responders’ arrival, according to a statement.

[TRENDING: Davenport woman strikes 2 Polk County deputies with vehicle, sheriff’s office says | Deputies search for missing man last seen visiting family in Kissimmee on Thanksgiving | Become a News 6 Insider]

The 2023 Nissan Rogue that Worme rode in — driven by Clifford Worme, 86 — was attempting to pull back into a dealership when it was struck, the sheriff’s office said. The Nissan was heading east and turned left, entering the path of an SUV traveling westbound on Cypress Gardens Boulevard, the post states.

Mr. Worme suffered minor injuries in the crash while a dealership representative in a back seat of the vehicle was uninjured, deputies said. The driver of the SUV that struck the Nissan was also uninjured in the crash, according to the statement. All involved were wearing seatbelts, officials said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando – All rights reserved.





Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.